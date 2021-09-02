Advertisement

Interview: Nursing shortage continues amid rising hospitalization numbers

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nurses are in high demand as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in our area.

So, what does that mean for your health care?

Chris Roth spoke with Bellin Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, Laura Hieb, about the issue, and also about what could be done to bring more people to the profession.

Catch the interview in the video above.

Green Bay Police are focused on training more officers to recognize people in a mental health...
Patience, understanding and training in mental health are changing policing
