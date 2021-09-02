Advertisement

Hazardous materials teams respond to Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital

Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.
Hazardous materials teams at St. Elizabeth. September 2, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hazardous materials teams have responded Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

“At 9:00 a.m., Ascension St. Elizabeth implemented its emergency response procedures after evidence of a chemical gas release was discovered this morning. We are working with the Appleton Fire Department to manage the situation, which includes supporting the safety of our patients and associates. We will provide additional information later this morning,” reads a statement from an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. We are working to get more information about the situation. Stay with us for more information and updates.

