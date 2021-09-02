Crossing guard shortage puts stress on local law enforcement

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley schools are struggling to fill their substitute crossing guard positions, leaving local law enforcement to fill in when needed.

Lieutenant Mark Wery with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department said right now, Little Chute and Kimberly only have 10 crossing guards and no backups for the school year.

When someone calls in sick it is up to patrol officers to take over posts so that kids and get to and from school safely.

Officers were called to fill in for Little Chute guards on the first day of school, making officers nervous for the rest of the school year.

“If we’re doing crossing guard and other things in the community isn’t getting done. There’s no one to respond for crashes, there’s no one to respond for medicals and, you know, we need to shift some resources around when we do those sorts of things,” Wery explained.

Wery said, depending on the situation they may not be able to send an officer to help, leaving a corner open for kids to cross on their own.

Linda Doering, a crossing guard who has worked for Little Chute for the last 30 years said while the first day of school went fairly well, a lot of drivers disregarded school zone signs.

“They drive so fast. They don’t look out for little ones. It can be really scary sometimes,” Doering said.

While the first day of school is over, Wery said the conversation about pedestrian safety should not be, stressing that drivers should take it seriously all year long.

“Accidents can happen in December, they can happen in January. So it’s really something that even though we’re stressing the importance of it today, certainly it’s something we need to be conscious of all year long.”

Crossing guards in the Fox Valley can make up t0 $14.60 an hour. They receive paid holidays and snow days.

Those interested can pick up an application at the Fox Valley Metro in Little Chute.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.