Area pharmacies deal with demand for at-home COVID-19 tests

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 numbers rise and school starts back up, at-home COVID testing in becoming more popular, especially the kind of test where you can get results in minutes. Families can play it safe by testing themselves for COVID-19 right in their own homes.

”The benefit is, if you’re symptomatic, you know you have COVID, you know you need to isolate, you know you’ve probably infected other people and you can contact them right away, especially in a household. If you have a symptomatic child, you swab them, then you know you probably have to quarantine your home so you’re not spreading it to other kids’, classrooms, etc. So I think the antigen test comes in handy, once again for that symptomatic individual to really know right away and to help that isolation process,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea president & CEO.

There’s two different types of at-home COVID tests: There’s a PCR test that takes 1 to 2 days to get results, and there’s an antigen test which gives you the rapid results right away.

The effectiveness can vary by brand, but Dr. Rai said the antigen test can be about 10 points less than a PCR test.

“The PCR is much better than the antigen test, even though the antigen tests have come a long way,” Dr. Rai said. “They’re really good if they’re positive, but they don’t do a good enough job if it’s negative.”

The at-home COVID test is a simple process, with only a few steps before you get your results in less that 15 minutes.

The convenience of taking the antigen tests right in your own home is what has made this a tough product to keep in stock for some drug stores.

“We have a modest demand for them. I do understand there’s other places that are selling them faster,” said John Lemke, a pharmacist at Streu’s Pharmacy.

Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay sells at-home tests for less than $30.

Action 2 News went to several pharmacies in the area on Thursday to see who has them in stock and who doesn’t.

”Supplies are ramping up production, but supplies are hard to come by,” said Dr. Rai.

We found that CVS on W. Mason St. in Green Bay has some in stock right now and aren’t selling them as quickly but said other stores are having trouble getting enough shipments. A manager at Walgreens on W. Mason St. said it has been difficult to keep the tests in stock and said the same goes for other nearby Walgreens.

“Even the rapid tests that you may get at the laboratory will take several hours before you’ll get your result. These tests you’ll be able to read in 15 minutes, and that’ll give you a pretty good prediction, especially if you’re symptomatic, if you have COVID or not,” said Lemke.

