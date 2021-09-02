ANOTHER NICE DAY IN THE 70s...

It’s going to be another nice day across northeast Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly sunny, with thicker clouds arriving late in the day. Temperatures will rise into the 70s this afternoon and the humidity will continue to be low. While the day ahead looks pleasant, you may notice a little haze with the sunshine... A touch of wildfire smoke will be drifting into northeast Wisconsin. It should be mainly elevated in the sky, so our air quality will likely be good.

Our next weathermaker will bring us some scattered light showers Friday through Saturday morning. Areas along and south of Highway 10 will have a chance of thunder, but the risk of severe weather is VERY LOW. Heading into the weekend, many folks have the potential of picking up about 0.25″ of rain. If you’re heading to high school football games tomorrow evening, it might be a little wet.

Showers will wrap up Saturday morning, followed by drier weather through the rest of the holiday weekend. More pleasant temperatures are expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Turning cloudy late. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. A mild night. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. Thunder SOUTH. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Morning showers. Perhaps thunder. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Thunder FAR NORTH? HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.