SCATTERED SHOWERS EXPECTED FRIDAY

Skies will turn cloudy overnight as our next weathermaker approaches. A weak cold front will bring us some scattered rain showers on Friday. There’s a chance a few storms mix in at times, but the risk of severe weather is VERY LOW. We’ll start Friday morning with temps in the mid 50s... afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s.

If you’re heading out to watch some high school football Friday evening, a poncho is not a bad idea. You may also want a light jacket as temperatures slip through the 60s. Spotty rain showers continue overnight and linger through at least the first half of Saturday. Rain becomes more isolated through the day. It may feel slightly humid, and lows Saturday morning will be close to 60 degrees. The rest of the holiday weekend is now looking fairly dry.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. There’s only a slight chance for an afternoon shower across the Northwoods. Labor Day itself is looking mostly sunny, dry, and beautiful!! Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows will continue to run in the 50s next week. Another, more widespread round of showers and storms looks to track across the area on Tuesday. We should follow that up with more pleasant weather to round out next week.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and thicken... rain stays WEST. A milder night. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Times of showers. Thunder? HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered showers... especially early. Some clearing late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray PM shower NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and dry. A nice day! HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Turning cloudy with a round of showers and storms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Pleasant with mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 74

