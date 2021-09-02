ANOTHER NICE DAY IN THE 70s...

It’s going to be another nice afternoon across northeast Wisconsin. Skies will be mostly sunny early on, then thicker clouds arriving this evening. Highs will rise into the 70s this afternoon and the humidity will continue to be low. While the day ahead looks pleasant, you may notice a little haze with the sunshine... A touch of wildfire smoke will be drifting into northeast Wisconsin. It should be mainly elevated in the sky, so our air quality will likely be good.

Our next weathermaker will bring us some scattered light showers Friday through the first part of Saturday. There is a chance a few storms mix in at times, but the risk of severe weather is VERY LOW. Heading into the weekend, many folks have the potential of picking up about 0.25″ of rain. If you’re heading to high school football games tomorrow evening, it might be a little wet.

The rest of the holiday weekend looks just fine aside from a small chance of a shower or storms in the North Woods on Sunday afternoon. More pleasant temperatures are expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Sunny early. Turning cloudy late. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Probably dry. A mild night. LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Showers develop. Thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Showers early. Some clearing late. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Thunder FAR NORTH? HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. A nice day! HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late showers and storms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 73

