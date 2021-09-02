3 million Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Even as Wisconsin passes a milestone 3 million residents completing their vaccinations against COVID-19, it isn’t enough. Cases and deaths continue to increase, which is blamed on the more contagious and serious delta variant of the virus. State health officials say the majority of these cases -- and a much greater majority of hospitalizations and deaths -- are among the unvaccinated minority.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the latest test results confirmed 2,370 new coronavirus cases. Over the past 7 days, an average 8.1% of tests came back positive and the state is averaging 1,744 new cases per day.

Eleven more people died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 7,638. Brown, Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties each reported one more death; the death toll in Manitowoc County was revised downward after further review. All 11 deaths occurred in the past 30 days, but that didn’t change the daily average; the DHS says COVID-19 is killing an average 7 people per day in Wisconsin.

State numbers show 106 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours. That’s nearly 1,000 people admitted to hospitals over the past 10 days. Numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) take discharges and deaths into account. As of Wednesday, it reported 944 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 280 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 84 COVID-19 patients, with 18 in ICU. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 79 COVID-19 patients, with 22 in ICU. We should get Thursday’s hospital numbers later this afternoon.

Vaccinations are credited with keeping case and death numbers below those of last winter’s surge. There are more deaths than a month ago, but not like we were experiencing in December. For comparison, there were 3,777 new cases and 82 deaths on the 2nd day of December, 2020.

The DHS reports 3,005,625 Wisconsinites received both “shots in the arm” of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to complete their vaccination series. That’s 51.6% of the state’s population (including the 14% under 12 who aren’t eligible for a shot), or 62.2% of adults.

That’s out of 3,197,686 Wisconsinites who received at least one dose of vaccine since December 13, or 54.9% of the population, including 65.8% of Wisconsin adults. That includes almost 85% of seniors age 65 and older, with nearly 83% fully vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 42.7% received vaccine (+0.2)/36.0% fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 49.0% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.6% fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 48.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/43.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 53.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/48.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 60.9% received vaccine (+0.2)/56.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 62.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/58.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 72.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/68.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

65 and up: 84.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene says every case sample it tested so far from the week of August 23 and the week of August 16 was the delta variant. Only a fraction of COVID-19 cases get genetic testing, but sampling tells health officials know which variants are spreading and when new strains appear.

Even with the delta variant causing the same viral load in people with or without the vaccine, health experts say vaccinated people who test positive for the coronavirus are more likely to have mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, but they can still be carriers and spread the virus through water vapor in their breath, which is why vaccinated adults and children are still encouraged to wear masks.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 55.6% (+0.2) 52.3% (+0.2) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 49.8% (+0.2) 47.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 44.7% (+0.1) 41.8% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 69.7% (+0.1) 66.7% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 47.7% (+0.2) 44.7% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 44.9% (+0.0) 42.6% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 46.2% (+0.0) 44.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 48.9% (+0.2) 45.8% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 45.0% (+0.0) 42.6% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 52.1% (+0.1) 49.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 45.7% (+0.1) 42.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 64.3 (+0.1) 54.5% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 46.4% (+0.2) 43.9% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 55.2% (+0.1) 52.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 41.0% (+0.2) 38.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 53.5% (+0.2) 50.6% (+0.2) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 47.7% (+0.2) 45.0% (+0.2) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 39.1% (+0.2) 37.1% (+0.2) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 53.0% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 254,632 (53.7%) (+0.2) 240,168 (50.6%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 282,700 (51.4%) (+0.1) 266,185 (48.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,197,686 (54.9%) (+0.1) 3,005,625 (51.6%) (+0.1)

As we reported Wednesday, the Shawano-Menominee Counties Public Health Department said in Shawano County alone, the average number of positive COVID-19 cases rose from 9 to 16 cases per day during the past two weeks. The health department is asking people to choose outdoor activities, as well as those that allow for distancing between others for Labor Day weekend and whenever weather permits.

The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments are offering walk-in vaccination clinics in Winnebago, Outagamie and Calumet counties tomorrow, September 2. No appointment, no ID, and no insurance are needed. These clinics offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and some may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- that’s always subject to change based on availability. Children 12 to 17 need to be with a parent or guardian, and they’re only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; they’ll be eligible for their second dose in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after that.

THURSDAY - New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silver Moon Ln., 9:30 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

THURSDAY - Brillion Community Center, 120 Center St., 2:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M.

ThedaCare is offering mobile COVID-19 testing locations. The last one this week is open until 5 P.M. Thursday at Christ the Rock Community Church, W6254 U.S. Hwy 10, Menasha. The site offers rapid testing, with results usually within 15 minutes, or PCR testing, with results in 24 to 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increase since the last report is in bold) **

Brown – 34,052 cases (+97) (262 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 6,255 cases (+13) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,492 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,782 cases (+35) (179 deaths)

Door – 2,810 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Florence - 462 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 13,599 cases (+62) (136 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,076 cases (+10) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,160 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,792 cases (+9) (23 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,063 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,500 cases (+7) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,210 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 8,182 cases (+34) (78 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Marinette - 4,479 cases (+16) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,976 cases (42 deaths)

Menominee – 845 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,866 cases (+29) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 22,084 cases (+53) (228 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 5,061 cases (+9) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,828 cases (+41) (156 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,345 cases (+25) (126 deaths)

Waushara – 2,355 cases (+6) (37 deaths)

Winnebago – 19,686 cases (+65) (205 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

