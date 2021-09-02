Advertisement

3 Brilliant Minutes: Study on brain injuries has major take away regarding treatment decision

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new study about brain injuries shows that a critical decision could save a life.

The study followed 484 patients with moderate - severe traumatic brain injury.

Out of those patients, 92 died, with 64 of the 92 fatalities in the study happening within two weeks of the injury.

