Green Bay Police negotiating with armed woman at gas station

Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking people to avoid the area of E. Mason and Bellevue Streets as they negotiate with an armed woman. Officers at the scene tell Action 2 News they are negotiating with a woman with a gun at the Grand Central Station gas station.

At 4:19 a.m., police were called to the area for the report of an armed woman who “displayed a firearm in a threatening manner.” Police tell us no shots were fired.

“Any morning commuters are advised to COMPLETELY avoid the area as it has been blocked by officers and street barricades,” says Lt. Brad Strouf.

Action 2 News This Morning has a crew at the scene and will keep you updated with live reports.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

