Green Bay Police negotiating with armed woman at gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking people to avoid the area of E. Mason and Bellevue Streets as they negotiate with an armed woman. Officers at the scene tell Action 2 News they are negotiating with a woman with a gun at the Grand Central Station gas station.

At 4:19 a.m., police were called to the area for the report of an armed woman who “displayed a firearm in a threatening manner.” Police tell us no shots were fired.

“Any morning commuters are advised to COMPLETELY avoid the area as it has been blocked by officers and street barricades,” says Lt. Brad Strouf.

BREAKING: @GBPolice tell me there is a woman in a car with a gun at the Grand Central Station gas station on the corner of Mason and Bellevue Streets. Police say negotiators have been called in. pic.twitter.com/ZWwlMwt43W — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) September 1, 2021

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: intersection of East Mason & Bellevue Streets closed on east side of Green Bay. Police are negotiating w/a woman in a gas station parking lot with a gun. Please avoid area. Baird is an alt. north-south route, Main is an alt. east-west route. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/hSFFM3njzf — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 1, 2021

