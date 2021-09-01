Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ cut down day: Initial 53-man roster set
Attorney withdraws from case against ex-car salesman indicted on fraud charges
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine
Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station

Latest News

Chris Janusiewicz
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Crossing guard shortage puts stress on schools, local law enforcement
Crossing guard shortage puts stress on schools, local law enforcement
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Children hugging mother before first day of school
Pediatric Psychiatrist offers tips to help beat back-to-school stress
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement