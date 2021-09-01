Advertisement

Pediatric Psychiatrist offers tips to help beat back-to-school stress

By Casey Torres
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The start of a new school year can be exciting for some students but stressful for others.

Dr. Marcia Slattery, a Pediatric Psychiatrist and Director for the UW Health Anxiety Disorders Program, said nerves on the first day of school are expected.

“This year, is that all kids are also going to have an acclimation period with us coming off of COVID-19 for the past year and a half. This is adding another dimension for back-to-school stress,” said Dr. Slattery.

She explained nerves can turn into anxiety, and there are different reasons behind it for everyone.

“Developmentally for younger kids, the kind of anxiety that they will often show is more of a separation anxiety to be away from home and away from their parents. They feel more vulnerable. For teens, it’s more of a peer related issue. ‘Am I going to fit in? Are the other kids going to like me?’” said Dr. Slattery.

The way they cope with anxiety is different as well.

“For younger kids, it’s very common they have irritability rather than feeling the anxious (sic)...it comes out in irritability and tantrums,” she said. “(For teens)What you’ll often see is that they pull back more and they avoid doing things.”

She said physical symptoms could develop, such as: headaches, stomach pain, fatigue, and sleep disorders.

“One of the most important ways, in terms of bringing down the anxiety, is routine and consistency at home,” she said.

