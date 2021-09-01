Patience, understanding and training in mental health are changing policing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An hours-long standoff with Green Bay Police ends without anyone hurt.

Police say it started about 4:30 Wednesday morning at the Grand Central Station at East Mason and Bellevue Streets.

Authorities were told a woman pointed a gun at someone inside and at a gas pump.

When police arrived at the scene, they say the woman was inside her car with the windows rolled up, pointing the gun at herself.

Police say the woman appeared to have mental health issues.

Negotiators were later able to get the woman out of the car and safely detain her.

Police are not recommending charges, and instead are trying to get her treatment.

Officers credit a significant amount of training and focus on mental health with helping this situation end peacefully.

Twenty years ago, they say that might not have been the case.

“It’s a huge push. It’s a national push, not just something local,” says Officer Kyle Harnish.

Harnish and Sheila Sleeter see the benefits of that push to have not only more training, but just more focus on mental health.

As the Green Bay Police Department’s behavioral health officers, they spend all day, every day working with people in crisis, their family or caregivers, or focus on trying to keep people out of a mental health crisis.

“I couldn’t give you an exact number, but I’d say somewhere between 40 and 50 percent of all police calls have some sort of mental health aspect to it,” says Harnish.

The pair can’t handle the caseload alone, highlighting the need for other officers to be able to recognize when a person is struggling with their mental health and then know how to react.

“We need to change our ways and work with people in a different capacity,” says Sleeter. “Somebody on meth may present differently that somebody that has a mental health disorder, so being able to dissect the two... so we can get this person the appropriate either treatment or jail.”

We’ve reported on the intense training more and more officers are receiving, making them CIT -- or crisis intervention trained.

Dealing with mental health issues is now part of the general training officers receive in the police academy, mandated education that didn’t exist even 10 years ago.

Officers stress how important it is that they read a person’s behavior, knowing it may be driven by mental health, and then know how to react to that.

It’s something that is far easier said than done, but comes down to the need for patience and understanding -- critical responses that are not always easy to train for.

“It’s not necessarily that they’re good at talking to somebody in crisis, it’s that they understand what is behind it,” says Sleeter. “You don’t have to go hands on with somebody. You just have to be patient with somebody and talk to somebody, getting on their eye level, showing them the palms of your hands, maybe touching them to get their sense of reality, making sure they’re with you at that time.”

In many cases, officers don’t have a lot of time to analyze a situation and debate how to react, but if and when time is on their side, having had training and simply a better understanding of mental health issues can make all the difference.

“If you have time, and that’s what we have... we utilize time. Our lieutenants, administration, sergeants have always impressed upon us, if you have time, utilize your time, because if you have time on your side, why wouldn’t you?” explains Sleeter.

Investigators think that was a big part of the peaceful ending to Wednesday morning’s incident at the gas station.

“Many years ago, this might have ended differently, but I just think it shows a change in the policing culture and how we genuinely want to de-escalate these situations. We want things to end peacefully at all times, under all circumstances, mental health-related or not,” add Harnish.

