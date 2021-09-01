Parents scramble after Kroc cancels after-school transportation citing bus driver shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parents are scrambling to find an after-school program for their kids as many students prepare to head to class Wednesday morning.

It’s due in large part to a shortage of bus drivers, which forced the Salvation Army Kroc Community Center to cancel bus rides to and from schools for children attending its after-school program.

Erin Reichow, who currently lives in Manitowoc, has her daughter enrolled in the Unified School District of De Pere.

“She had gone there the last three years, and she made a lot of friends there,” Reichow said. “We’re in town working there, if an emergency were to happen, we’re close by so we thought our plan was foolproof until we got the news.”

Her 10 year old was set to attend a program at the Kroc Community Center, yet an email she received Monday threw a wrench into those plans.

“With it being two days before school that was just really hard to get the news. I wish we would’ve known at least a week in advance,” Reichow said.

Action 2 News obtained a copy of the email where Kroc cited the reasoning - Lamers Bus Lines had a shortage of drivers. Kroc’s spokesman said we “had to make the tough decisions to no longer offer transportation to our after-school program.”

That decision caused a ripple effect with parents contacting the Greater Green Bay YMCA and the YWCA to find a program to place their kids on short notice.

“Families are in need of something, school starts [Wednesday],” YWCA of Greater Green Bay Childcare Director Holly Herman said. “They’re looking for care and we just don’t have the space to take any more families in.”

“We still have some availability for our programs. It really depends on the school district as well as the school,” YMCA Vice President of Programs and Innovation Kathleen McKee said.

Both are also struggling with staffing shortages this year and are still looking to fill positions. The YWCA could only accept half the children they’re capable of taking.

The YMCA also had to limit its intake.

“Most of our programs do have some waiting list because like everyone in the area, we are looking for more staff to work with our youth programs and so that has really impacted how many kids we can serve right now,” McKee said.

Below is the full statement Kroc’s spokesman provided to Action 2 News:

“In past years we have been able to offer busing from select schools to the Kroc Center for our afterschool program. Unfortunately, with staffing shortages hitting businesses across the country, our local busing partner is also feeling this crunch. While we have enjoyed working with them, and hope to in the future, this shortage means that we have had to make the tough decision to no longer offer transportation for our afterschool program. We are still offering afterschool care for those who are able to make alternate transportation arrangements, and we are evaluating all options as we continue to maintain communication with families. At this time we are actively seeking to hire individuals with driving experience to provide transportation for this program.”

