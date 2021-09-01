Oshkosh woman spearheading donation collection for Afghan refugees

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh woman, who wanted to help Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy, but couldn’t find a way to donate, creates a collection drive on her own.

Seeing planes of Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Denise L’Hommedieu knew she wanted to help.

“I’m watching what’s going on and it just seems so scary. And we need to welcome these people because they’ve been through hell and back,” says L’Hommedieu

But this military mom couldn’t find anywhere to donate goods, locally, for the refugees. Officials at Fort McCoy told her Catholic Charities of Lacrosse was collecting, but the distance prevented her from helping that way. So, she decided to organize a collection drive of her own. She’s looking for new socks, fall outerwear, and baby onesies -- among other things including, “Personal hygiene items, feminine supplies, diapers, baby wipes. I also put in there, small, comfort toys for children because they’re sitting around and they’re not playing on their Kindle or anything, so something for them to hold and keep busy. Razors, just the general immediate needs” says L’Hommedieu.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- September 10th through the 12th, from 9a.m. until 1p.m., L’Hommedieu will be collecting supplies. She’s teamed up with the U-Haul site on Koeller Street in Oshkosh and will be using part of the store’s parking lot for her donation drive.

She says, “Hopefully we’ll need their biggest truck, but at the moment we’ve reserved just a ten foot and we’ll see what happens.”

L’Hommedieu plans to drive the truck to Fort McCoy where she will deliver the supplies to the Red Cross for distribution to the refugees.

