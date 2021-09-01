New sober living facility opens in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new sober living facility is now open in Oshkosh.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, by Solutions Recovery, for the house that will provide help for women battling either a drug or alcohol addiction.

The facility is now the area’s third sober living facility, specifically for women.

“This house is going to be able to provide a six month transitional living program for women seeking recovery in the Fox Valley community so typically somebody who transitions from a residential place might come here to transition into the community,” said Executive Director Trevor Fenrich.

Solutions Recovery began work on the project months ago.

They say the need to expand, became apparent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when the number of overdose deaths began to go up.

Everyone here will come directly from an initial 28-day stay at an in-patient facility.

Program Coordinator Brittany Salentine added, “Some people haven’t paid rent or utilities or anything like that so they get a reduced rent to help them learn how to do that. They have schedules that they have to meet.”

Right now, two other properties are able to house ten women.

This house has six bedrooms on two levels which should help alleviate their waiting list.

The property, which was previously rented out to college students took about three months to renovate. It relied heavily on the work of volunteers and donations to cover the cost.

Fenrich said, “Over the next couple of weeks we’re going to discuss as a treatment team transitioning people in here from some of our other facilities where we can have some people who have been in the program for a little bit of time be here to mentor some of the new women that come in.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.