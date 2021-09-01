Advertisement

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Outagamie County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 32-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Outagamie County Tuesday night.

At about 8:16 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at State Highway 76 and Country Crossing Lane in the Town of Ellington.

Rescue crews found the rider with severe injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation revealed the biker was traveling south on the highway when he went off the road and went into the ditch.

The Sheriff’s Office says speed alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The highway was closed for about four hours for crash investigation and reconstruction.

The crash remains under investigation.

