Little Chute wants back the County N sign from Freedom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Little Chute is just 1-0 this season. This past Friday their game got suspended and then canceled due to weather.

So the Mustangs even more excited for Week 3, especially since it’ll be their conference opener in the North Eastern.

They’ve lost the last two years to Freedom, so this time, it’s about redemption and getting that County N sign back.

“Even uttering the word Freedom sometimes gets people mad in these areas,” Little Chute senior Tim Buchholz said. “To go out there, especially go to their house, we haven’t played them at home, something I’m a little bit mad about. Just go and get that sign back for the first time in my varsity career at least. That signs a big deal to people here. We just got to get it back to where it belongs.

“This is a new year and it doesn’t matter what our records are or how many years we’ve won it in a row or lost in a row verses Freedom,” Mustangs head coach Ted Evers said. “It’s a big deal for both communities. Our kids will be ready to play and I’m sure they will be too.”

“I mean, in our heads, we’re thinking it’s Freedom, you know, our biggest rivals,” Little Chute senior Jacob Melendrez said. “So we’re going into it just like any other week, keeping our heads down, getting our weight room time, then coming out here getting a good practice in. We have a little bit of an edge on them, we haven’t beaten them in two years. We’re coming on strong this week.”

