Advertisement

Langlade County deer farm tests positive for CWD

(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed a deer farm in Langlade County has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

A positive sample from a 1-year-old doe was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa. All 57 deer at the 6-acre farm were already under quarantine after receiving animals from a CWD affected farm. The herd will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and USDA veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk, and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain. Testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ cut down day: Initial 53-man roster set
Pre-trial, trial dates moved in case against ex-car salesman indicted on fraud charges
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine
Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station

Latest News

Solutions Recovery, Inc. will expand its sober living program with third home.
New sober living facility opens in Oshkosh
New sober living facility opens in Oshkosh
New sober living facility opens in Oshkosh
Lieutenant Mark Wery with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department said right now, Little Chute...
Crossing guard shortage puts stress on local law enforcement
Voyageurs Bakehouse is in Green Bay with a new location opening in Appleton in October of 2021.
Restaurants navigate employee shortages, temporary closures amid Delta variant
Brian Blasing and Chasity Denny. Photo: Oconto County Jail
Oconto man receives prison sentence for homicide, drug delivery charges