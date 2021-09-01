Advertisement

La Crosse man reaches plea deal in US Capitol riot

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - An Army National Guard member from Wisconsin has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and has agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Abram Markofski, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of four counts in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The charge of of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Sentencing before a federal judge is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

