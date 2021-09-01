Interview: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter explains history behind stalemate, lawsuit involving chair of Natural Resources Board

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fred Prehn, the Chair of the Natural Resources Board, has refused to step down from his position, despite his term having ended months ago.

The move has caused Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, among others, to file a lawsuit regarding the situation.

Prehn has previously stated his decision is not political, however others dispute that.

However, this isn’t the first time a member of that board has not stepped down at the end of their terms.

You can catch the full interview with Laura Schulte of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (MJS) above. Schulte’s biography states she covers state agencies and state government for the MJS, as well as USA Today Network - Wisconsin.

