INCREASING CLOUDS THURSDAY... SMOKY HAZE RETURNS

A refreshing northeast breeze today is keeping the humidity low and the temperatures comfortable. But, winds aloft will likely blow some wildfire smoke back into our skies late tonight and into Thursday. While most of this smoke will remain higher up in the atmosphere, some of it may mix down to the surface from time to time... especially north and west of the Fox Valley. Otherwise, look for hazy sunshine with increasing clouds through the day.

Highs will continue to run in the middle 70s and the humidity remains low. Clouds will thicken Thursday night ahead of our next weathermaker. Scattered showers will track across Wisconsin on Friday. While a few thunderstorms are possible, the severe weather outlook remains LOW. The rain will also be lighter, and less widespread compared to last Friday. Highs should be in the lower 70s.

While the holiday weekend does not look like a washout, showers are possible for the traditional weekend and Labor Day itself. Of those three days, Saturday’s chances for rain appear the highest. For Sunday and Monday, only isolated PM showers would be expected. Highs will stay in the 70s throughout the weekend, and conditions look similar for much of next week. There are signs of a slight warm-up towards the end of next week. But, for now, it looks like that will mean highs in the upper half of the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, cool, and crisp. Patchy fog? LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Some elevated wildfire smoke. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with spotty PM showers. Seasonable. HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower? HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.