Advertisement

Husband of ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes dies at 66

NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday,...
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes arrive at the NBCUniversal Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM, JR.
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gregg Leakes, the husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes, has died. He was 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, said Wednesday in a statement that Gregg Leakes died after a “long battle with cancer.” Dukes said he died peacefully in his home while being surrounded by his children and his wife, whom he often appeared with on the popular Bravo reality television show.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” Dukes said.

Gregg and NeNe Leakes first married in 1997, two years before the couple’s son, Brentt, was born. NeNe Leakes had one child from a past relationship while Gregg Leakes had five other children.

The couple divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and married for a second time a couple years later.

In 2018, the reality star revealed on her Instagram account that her husband had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Packers’ cut down day: Initial 53-man roster set
Attorney withdraws from case against ex-car salesman indicted on fraud charges
Jerry Ort
After father dies of COVID-19, local business owner offers employees incentive to get vaccine
Police respond to an armed woman at a gas station in Green Bay. Sept. 1, 2021.
Woman in custody after armed situation at Green Bay gas station

Latest News

Chris Janusiewicz
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Crossing guard shortage puts stress on schools, local law enforcement
Crossing guard shortage puts stress on schools, local law enforcement
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Pilot reflects on refugees’ ‘sense of relief’ as he brought them to U.S.
Children hugging mother before first day of school
Pediatric Psychiatrist offers tips to help beat back-to-school stress
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement