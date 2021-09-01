BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FOR BACK 2 SCHOOL

Kids are grabbing their backpacks today, as many schools open their doors for the first time in a few months. As they head back to school, the weather looks near perfect! We have high pressure in central Canada controlling our weather. That means plenty of sunshine today with a northeast breeze. This light wind off the Bay and Lake Michigan continues to pump in mild and dry air into northeast Wisconsin. Our high temperatures this afternoon will be in the comfortable 70s.

We’re keeping an eye on more wildfire smoke back across Minnesota. The steering winds aloft will blow some of this smoke into our skies late tonight and into Thursday. The sunshine we get tomorrow will probably look a bit hazy. While most of this smoke will be elevated in our atmosphere, those with respiratory and cardiac health ailments should keep an eye on things, in case an air quality advisory is issued.

Our week will end with some showers on Friday, which may last into Saturday morning. There may be a few claps of thunder, but spotty storms are more likely on Sunday. However, the upcoming holiday weekend will NOT be a washout. With some sunshine mixing with those clouds, highs through Labor Day should continue to be in the low to mid 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Comfortable with less humidity. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Some wildfire smoke. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 71 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. Breezy late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. HIGH: 70

