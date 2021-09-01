A BEAUTIFUL AFTERNOON HERE IN NE WISCONSIN

With many kids having started back school today, the weather could not have played out better! We have high pressure in central Canada that has been moving into Northern Wisconsin and has kept the forecast relatively quiet. This high pressure is bringing in a refreshing northeast breeze that will keep humidity low and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

We’re keeping an eye on more wildfire smoke back across Minnesota. The steering winds aloft will blow some of this smoke into our skies late tonight and into tomorrow. The sunshine we get throughout tomorrow will appear a bit hazy. While most of this smoke will be elevated in our atmosphere, those with respiratory and cardiac health ailments should keep an eye on things, in case an air quality advisory is issued.

Our week will end with some showers on Friday, which may last through the first half of Saturday. There may be a few claps of thunder, but spotty storms are more likely on Sunday. However, the upcoming holiday weekend does not appear to be a washout. With some sunshine mixing with those clouds, highs through Labor Day should continue to be in the low to mid 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Comfortable with less humidity. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Some elevated wildfire smoke. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Showers, mostly early in the day. Mostly cloudy. Breezy late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Spotty afternoon thundershowers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Showers south? Mild. HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild again. HIGH: 71

