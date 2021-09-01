BACK 2 SCHOOL: Thousands of students and staff return to in-person learning

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of students are returning to the classroom for the start of the school year.

Green Bay Area Public School District, the Unified School District of De Pere, Appleton Area School District, Oshkosh Area School District and Neenah Joint School District all welcome student back Wednesday.

SHARE YOUR FIRST DAY PHOTOS AND VIDEOS HERE: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

BACK 2 SCHOOL FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

For some students and staff, it’s the first time back in a classroom since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

De Pere teacher Laura Weber started in April 2020. She teaches History and English. She tells us she met with other teachers over the summer to be prepared for in-person learning and the possibility for virtual learning.

“It does seem like it has been fluid because we have been thinking of everything knowing that it could change at any moment,” says Weber. “Everything we’ve been doing, we’ve been getting ready with that in mind. I don’t look at anything and think this is the way I’m going to do it. Flexibility. I make a plan for tomorrow and I’m all planned, but if something happens then I’ll just roll with it,” says Weber.

Some districts require students to wear face coverings. Check with your district for the rules.

Drivers need to remember that they’ll be sharing the roads with school buses.

When a school bus driver activates the red flashing lights and stop sign, drivers need to stop at least 20 feet away from the bus.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains the rules:

This applies both to vehicles approaching from the rear and from the opposing lanes.

All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median.

No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.

The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.

BACK 2 SCHOOL: It's finally here - Time for most kiddos to head back to school! The weather looks perfect, with sunshine & highs in the 70s... Parents: Don't forget to use our WBAY First Alert Weather app during the school year! #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yPrfDBrNt7 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) September 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.