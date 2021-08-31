Advertisement

Wrong-way driver taken to hospital after crashes on Interstate 43

Brown County Sheriff's Office squad car decal
Brown County Sheriff's Office squad car decal(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A wrong-way driver is blamed for two crashes on Interstate 43 in the Green Bay area Tuesday afternoon.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man was going south in the northbound lanes near the flyover ramps. He sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, hitting the front edge but narrowly avoiding a full head-on crash. Both vehicles had damage to their front ends.

There was another crash on the flyover ramp from I-43 to Interstate 41. We don’t have details about that, but authorities tell us it was related to the wrong-way driver.

The elderly man was taken to a hospital for his injuries. We don’t know how serious those injuries were. The driver of the other vehicle was also hurt but declined a trip to the hospital.

