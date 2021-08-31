Advertisement

Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals

File photo, school lunch line
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin school district has reversed a decision to leave a federal free meals program following widespread criticism and loud protests from parents and others.

Waukesha school board members said they received threats in the wake of national attention after voting to opt out of the program that was providing free breakfast and lunch to all students in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board voted 5-4 on Monday to reverse course.

Board member Karin Rajnicek said after the previous vote to end the free program that it made it easy for families to “become spoiled.” Even without the program, Waukesha students from low-income families still would have been able to apply for free or reduced-price meals.

