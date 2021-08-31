SUNSHINE AND SOME PASSING CLOUDS

Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny today. Our passing clouds are from thunderstorms rumbling in the Corn Belt. However, as high pressure strengthens over central Canada, we’ll probably stay dry today.

A northeast breeze will pump in some pleasant air across northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures will be in the 70s, which is seasonable for the final day of August. The weather won’t be all that humid for this time of year.

Parents and kids who are thinking ahead to tomorrow’s first day back to school for most school districts, will enjoy some beautiful weather. Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Morning temperatures will be in the mild 50s, with comfortable highs in the 70s during the afternoon.

Our next chance of rain arrives towards the end of the work week... Scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday will give us a LOW risk of severe weather. Most of this rain will be wrapping up early Saturday morning, followed by dry weather for the rest of the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as warm as yesterday. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and dry. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Filtered sunshine. A nice day. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny again. HIGH: 70

