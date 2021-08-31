SUN & CLOUDS TODAY, STAYING PLEASANT

Filtered sunshine will continue during the afternoon with a gradual clearing trend heading into the evening. Look for highs in the 70s with ENE winds 5-15. Overall it will be a pleasant late summer day.

With clear skies tonight, lighter winds, and dry air temperatures are set to fall into the 50s, with 40s in the north. Some areas of fog may develop once again.

Great weather remains on tap for Wednesday and Thursday but our next chance of rain arrives on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with an incoming cold front. Most of this rain will be wrapping up early Saturday morning.

What’s in store for the holiday weekend? Well, it’s still up in the air. We’re keeping highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s with limited chances of showers each day. The weather pattern is set up to allow a few disturbances to roll through from time to time so it’s really hard to pinpoint when or if we’ll have any better chance of rain. Bottom line: don’t cancel any weekend plans as of yet until the forecast becomes more clear.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Not quite as warm as yesterday. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and dry. Patchy fog NORTH? LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Filtered sunshine. A nice day. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: An early shower, then decreasing clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny again. HIGH: 70

