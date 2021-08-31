Advertisement

REPORT: Packers’ LT David Bakhtiari to miss first six weeks of season

Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Green Bay Packers' David Bakhtiari runs a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari will miss the first six weeks of the season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports the Packers are keeping the LT on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Bakhtiari has been out since Dec. 31, 2020, when he was injured during practice.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky says injured reserve was not an option because Bakhtiari would have to be named to the 53-player roster. He would have to pass a physical.

