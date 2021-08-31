REPORT: Packers’ LT David Bakhtiari to miss first six weeks of season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers All-Pro David Bakhtiari will miss the first six weeks of the season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reports the Packers are keeping the LT on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Bakhtiari has been out since Dec. 31, 2020, when he was injured during practice.

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky says injured reserve was not an option because Bakhtiari would have to be named to the 53-player roster. He would have to pass a physical.

The Packers are indeed keeping LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP while he rehabs from his Dec. 31 ACL tear, as @RapSheet said.



It means he'll miss the first six weeks.



(1/2) — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

One more thing ... If he had been on the roster during camp -- and not PUP -- then the short-IR would've been an option.



But apparently you can't from PUP to the 53 to IR for the same injury all in a matter of 24 hours. https://t.co/UWyCOCzrhY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.