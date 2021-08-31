PLEASANT LATE-SUMMER WEATHER CONTINUES

Skies will be clearing tonight, and even though the humidity is low, patchy fog may develop once again. Lows tonight will settle into the mid 50s around the Fox Valley with 40s expected across the Northwoods.

Great weather remains on tap for Wednesday and Thursday... both will be pleasant, late-summer days. The humidity stay low and highs will be near or below average in the lower half of the 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. We’ll likely start Thursday with a fair amount of sunshine, but clouds will increase through the day. The humidity will also nudge upwards with time, and lows will be in the upper 50s that night. Our next chance of rain arrives on Friday with an incoming cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the severe weather outlook will stay LOW.

What’s in store for the holiday weekend? Well, it’s still up in the air. We’re keeping highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s with limited chances of showers each day. The weather pattern is set up to allow a few disturbances to roll through from time to time so it’s really hard to pinpoint when or if we’ll have any better chance of rain. Bottom line: don’t cancel any weekend plans as of yet until the forecast becomes more clear.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Cool and dry. Patchy fog. LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: A nice day with early sunshine. More clouds late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Scattered showers... especially early. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers possible, especially NORTH. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.