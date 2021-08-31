Advertisement

Packers’ cut down day: The Latest

Green Bay must trim its roster to 53 players by 3:00 pm Tuesday
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are making moves to trim their roster to 53 players by the league’s 3:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

While nothing official is out from the team just yet, some noteworthy moves are being reported.

TRADE ALERT

GM Brian Gutekunst has now drafted and punter and traded for a punter as well. He spent a draft pick on J.K. Scott, in 2019, and is apparently dealing for the Rams’ Corey Bojorquez.

With Bojorquez coming onboard in Green Bay, J.K. Scott is out.

And it appears the Packers have now spent 3 draft picks to address the punter position since 2019, as they are shipping 2 picks out to get Bojorquez.

NOTABLE CUTS

The Packers are only keeping 2 QBs on the active roster, meaning Kurt Benkert is out.

Despite a solid showing in camp and preseason games, CB Kabion Ento has reportedly been let go.

Bay Port product, OL Cole Van Lanen will reportedly not make the cut, and this year’s 6th-round draft pick is a solid candidate to be brought back on the practice squad.

Fellow offensive lineman Ben Braden is also reportedly going to be left off the 53-man roster.

As for receivers? 4th-year wideout Equanimeous St. Brown will not see the end of his rookie contract. The oft-injured Notre Dame product has been sidelined too often to produce with any consistency.

Fellow Golden Domer, RB Dexter Williams, is also out after being selected late in the 2019 draft.

NOTABLE PLAYERS MAKING THE 53-MAN ROSTER

While the full list of those making the team has not been announced, some reports at key positions are coming in.

Un-drafted Iowa DL Jack Heflin appears to have made the team.

