Packers’ cut down day: The Latest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are making moves to trim their roster to 53 players by the league’s 3:00 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

While nothing official is out from the team just yet, some noteworthy moves are being reported.

TRADE ALERT

GM Brian Gutekunst has now drafted and punter and traded for a punter as well. He spent a draft pick on J.K. Scott, in 2019, and is apparently dealing for the Rams’ Corey Bojorquez.

Punter trade! The #Packers are acquiring Corey Bojorquez from the #Rams, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

With Bojorquez coming onboard in Green Bay, J.K. Scott is out.

Update on the punter trade.



JK Scott is out as the Packers' punter.



We'll see tomorrow if they make a long-snapper switch, too, pending who's available. https://t.co/DVMBgZZ00v — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

And it appears the Packers have now spent 3 draft picks to address the punter position since 2019, as they are shipping 2 picks out to get Bojorquez.

The #Packers sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the #Rams for Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick (via Detroit). https://t.co/oxRVnvHmbz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

NOTABLE CUTS

The Packers are only keeping 2 QBs on the active roster, meaning Kurt Benkert is out.

Paul befriended Benkert this summer; he was the guy that Benkert said invited him to his July 4 cookout. Guessing this is a reliable source. https://t.co/MoJuAo3upl — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

Nothing new. Head down keep going 🤙🏼 https://t.co/DGxkuSlKdr — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) August 31, 2021

Despite a solid showing in camp and preseason games, CB Kabion Ento has reportedly been let go.

#Packers released CB Kabion Ento, per source. That's a bit of a surprise. Ento, a former college WR, had a good camp. He is a practice squad candidate, but he could have other suitors there. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 31, 2021

Bay Port product, OL Cole Van Lanen will reportedly not make the cut, and this year’s 6th-round draft pick is a solid candidate to be brought back on the practice squad.

Source says that Cole Van Lanen has been released. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 31, 2021

Fellow offensive lineman Ben Braden is also reportedly going to be left off the 53-man roster.

This story will be updated in a moment but wanted to get this out ASAPhttps://t.co/rsDIeGzjCL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 31, 2021

As for receivers? 4th-year wideout Equanimeous St. Brown will not see the end of his rookie contract. The oft-injured Notre Dame product has been sidelined too often to produce with any consistency.

The #Packers are waiving WR Equanimeous St. Brown, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Fellow Golden Domer, RB Dexter Williams, is also out after being selected late in the 2019 draft.

NOTABLE PLAYERS MAKING THE 53-MAN ROSTER

While the full list of those making the team has not been announced, some reports at key positions are coming in.

Un-drafted Iowa DL Jack Heflin appears to have made the team.

The Packers are keeping both Tyler Lancaster and Jack Heflin on the D-line, at least for now. Makes sense since Lancaster is battling an elbow injury. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 31, 2021

