Advertisement

Oshkosh school board goes virtual without incident Monday night

The School Board for the Oshkosh Area School District meets on Monday, August 30 by Zoom.
The School Board for the Oshkosh Area School District meets on Monday, August 30 by Zoom.(WBAY Staff)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Masking was once again a topic at the Oshkosh area school board meeting.

The meeting went virtual Monday night after being postponed last Wednesday when people opposing a mask mandate caused disruptions, forcing board members to walk out.

Many refused to wear a mask even at the request of police.

Prior to public comment, the President Bob Poeschl began by addressing the need to be civil.

“Our hope is that thru the path of public forum that level of civility exists from those that are speaking with us tonight and in the future,” he said.

Those who did speak out were given 2 minutes, and unlike last week when a crowd packed the board room, only three people signed up.

“The board exited the room because they were uncomfortable and so did I. I did not feel comfortable being in a room of unmasked, probably unvaccinated protestors. I did sit in the hallway and listen to 45 minutes of arguments against the mask mandate, and during that time I don’t think I heard one correct fact recited,” said Mike Duffy.

Others spoke out against masking after being turned away during the in person meeting.

Pat Pieper of Oshkosh said, “An all encompassing masking policy is unnecessary in my opinion as it’s a decision derived from a position of fear and often times self serving lies.”

The district made masking mandatory a week ago regardless of vaccination status, and the item was not on the agenda for this meeting.

Another man spoke out saying, “What we’re wearing is pure theatre. They’re not doing what they intend.”

The district has not said if virtual meetings will continue.

The masking policy is set to be looked at again in late September.

A decision on whether it continues could be made by the superintendent even without board approval.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Delta variant found in 98% to 100% of samples tested

Latest News

Vision Program at GBAPSD
Green Bay schools seek vision experts for student eye exams
The Shawano County Board of Supervisors voted 16-9 Aug. 25 to implement a $100 fee to have the...
Shawano County to charge $100 for death certificate signature
Sen. Ron Johnson (far right) attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”