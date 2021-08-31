Oshkosh school board goes virtual without incident Monday night

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Masking was once again a topic at the Oshkosh area school board meeting.

The meeting went virtual Monday night after being postponed last Wednesday when people opposing a mask mandate caused disruptions, forcing board members to walk out.

Many refused to wear a mask even at the request of police.

Prior to public comment, the President Bob Poeschl began by addressing the need to be civil.

“Our hope is that thru the path of public forum that level of civility exists from those that are speaking with us tonight and in the future,” he said.

Those who did speak out were given 2 minutes, and unlike last week when a crowd packed the board room, only three people signed up.

“The board exited the room because they were uncomfortable and so did I. I did not feel comfortable being in a room of unmasked, probably unvaccinated protestors. I did sit in the hallway and listen to 45 minutes of arguments against the mask mandate, and during that time I don’t think I heard one correct fact recited,” said Mike Duffy.

Others spoke out against masking after being turned away during the in person meeting.

Pat Pieper of Oshkosh said, “An all encompassing masking policy is unnecessary in my opinion as it’s a decision derived from a position of fear and often times self serving lies.”

The district made masking mandatory a week ago regardless of vaccination status, and the item was not on the agenda for this meeting.

Another man spoke out saying, “What we’re wearing is pure theatre. They’re not doing what they intend.”

The district has not said if virtual meetings will continue.

The masking policy is set to be looked at again in late September.

A decision on whether it continues could be made by the superintendent even without board approval.

