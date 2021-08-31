Advertisement

Likely venue change for Packers vs. Saints season opener, fan travel plans in limbo

By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hurricane Ida’s destruction in Louisiana could push the Saints away from hosting a game in New Orleans for at least a month. Packers fans with plans to visit the hosting city, are now left in limbo.

United Airlines offers fans non-stop flights for away games from the Green Bay Airport. Now with the venue up in the air, the airline is waiting for a final venue decision before making any adjustments to flight schedules.

Action 2 News talked to a spokesperson for the airline. We learned ticket holders will only receive a full refund if the flight is cancelled due to a change in venue. However, if fans choose to request a refund before the airline makes an update, they will only receive credit to be used for another flight.

The airline will look into offering a direct flight if there’s a new location selected, but only if a non-stop flight is possible.

Refund requests can be made on their website under the “My Trips” tab.

A local ticket broker, Ticket King, will also offer refunds if the game is moved. Ticket holders could also have the option to go to another away game if tickets are available.

