Advertisement

Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

*
*(WTOC)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A three-judge panel of federal judges has granted the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature’s request to intervene in a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

A request by the Legislature to intervene in a second similar redistricting case, brought by voting advocacy groups, is pending. The court says its preference would be to consolidate the two cases and has asked those involved to show by Sept. 7 why that should not be done.

On Monday, Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen also asked to intervene in the case brought by Democrats.

A third case brought by conservatives is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Delta variant found in 98% to 100% of samples tested
Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Street, road, generic
Brillion motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
Ida could impact Packers-Saints home opener in New Orleans

Latest News

CFPUA would like more PFAS studied
“Forever chemicals” found in groundwater near military bases
Manuelus Reacco.
Sex assault charge dismissed against Transformation House founder
August 31 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant air
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals