Korea and Vietnam veterans embark on Old Glory Honor Flight

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - After being grounded due to COVID-19, the Old Glory Honor Flight is resuming its flights to the Nation’s capital.

On Tuesday, Mission 54 will leave from Appleton International Airport for Washington, D.C. Veterans from Wisconsin will visit the memorials in their honor.

Ninety-nine veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War will be on the flight.

“We are thrilled to restart our operations after a long pause and are excited to get back to our mission of flying our heroes to DC to see their memorials. I think it will be an emotional journey for all involved,” said Diane MacDonald, Executive Director, Old Glory Honor Flight.

The public is invited to a welcome home celebration at the airport Tuesday evening. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Face coverings are required inside the Appleton International Airport. Parking is free.

The Honor Flight was grounded for 18 months during the pandemic.

How to apply for the Honor Flight: https://www.oldgloryhonorflight.org/

