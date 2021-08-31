Green Bay schools seek vision experts for student eye exams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District has learned many students aren’t getting the vision exams they need and they plan to change that with the community’s help.

Each year the Brown County Health team screens over 5,000 students and every year more than 1,200 students are referred for a vision exam, who most likely need prescription glasses, after failing the vision screening.

In the 2019-2020 school year, Howe Elementary School in Green Bay piloted a vision program to help address the students that kept coming back to school, year after year, without the vision care they needed.

Howe Elementary School’s program served 90 students that year and gave them 100 pairs of glasses, as a result of that success they’re now looking to expand the program to other schools.

“We used students insurance to buy their first pair of glasses and then we received a $5,000 grant from the Green Bay Community Foundation that helped us buy a second pair of glasses that actually stays at school, so the kids have a pair of glasses every day to be able to read a book and see the board,” said Diana Delbecchi, Community School Resource Coordinator at Green Bay Area Public School District.

Katie Wavrunek, a kindergarten teacher at Howe said one of her students was nearly blind and didn’t know until the vision exam, but were able to get her glasses.

“She actually started crying, she put them on, she put her head in my belly and just cried. She didn’t know what it was like to be able to see our faces, and I think that was the biggest impact is I didn’t know what I didn’t know and I just knew she needed a little help, but it was a lot more than that,” said Wavrunek.

“Right now we’re really looking to partner with area optometrists and clinics to offer more days of these vision appointments inside our schools. And then we’re also looking for financial sponsors and partnerships to help us broaden out that and give more pairs of glasses to more students,” said Delbecchi.

The program will start at Howe Elementary and eventually expand to all other Green Bay Elementary Schools.

“Our need for glasses is going to be even greater this year because of COVID,” said Wavrunek.

United Health Care donated portable vision exam equipment, so all they need now is vision experts to start in October and financial partnerships to get more glasses for these students.

