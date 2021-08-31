Advertisement

“Forever chemicals” found in groundwater near military bases

CFPUA would like more PFAS studied
CFPUA would like more PFAS studied
By JOHN FLESHER
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - An environmental group says groundwater around at least six military installations in the Great Lakes region is contaminated with high levels of PFAS chemicals.

The Environmental Working Group says Pentagon records show the compounds have been discovered in water around bases in Michigan, New York, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It says at least 385 military installations nationwide are polluted with PFAS, mostly from firefighting foam used widely in training exercises.

PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment.

The Department of Defense says it will take years to clean up the contamination at its bases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Wife of Sen. Jacque: “Consider placing trust in medical professionals who recommend COVID-19 vaccine”
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Delta variant found in 98% to 100% of samples tested
Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Street, road, generic
Brillion motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
Ida could impact Packers-Saints home opener in New Orleans

Latest News

*
Legislature allowed to intervene in Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit
Manuelus Reacco.
Sex assault charge dismissed against Transformation House founder
August 31 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant air
File photo, school lunch line
Wisconsin school board reverses on opting out of free meals