Dallas could host Packers-Saints game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New Orleans Saints will not return to the city during the month of September due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to coach Sean Payton. That means the Sept. 12 Packers-Saints game will likely be held in another location.

Payton said the #Saints are starting with the idea that they could be away for a month.



Added it is easier to reel it back if they are able to return on a shorter timeline — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 31, 2021

Payton says the Saints have explored several college facilities. College schedule works out well with the NFL schedule as far as the times of practices. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 31, 2021

A location has not been chosen, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told a radio station that he’s had discussions with the NFL about hosting the Packers-Saints game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

“That’s certainly possible,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re having discussions. There’s a lot of moving parts, but we certainly have a kinship with the Saints because of our proximity to Louisiana. It’s a natural for us.”

Jerry on the Saints possibly playing at AT&T Stadium in Week 1: "It's certainly possible. There are a lot of moving parts." — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) August 31, 2021

Week 1 in Dallas for #Packers appears more and more likely https://t.co/klVjIVETeM — Chris Roth (@rothchris) August 31, 2021

The Saints evacuated New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida. They’ve been practicing at AT&T Stadium.

