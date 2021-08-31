Advertisement

Dallas could host Packers-Saints game

New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed...
New Orleans Police detective Alexander Reiter, looks over debris from a building that collapsed during Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The New Orleans Saints will not return to the city during the month of September due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to coach Sean Payton. That means the Sept. 12 Packers-Saints game will likely be held in another location.

A location has not been chosen, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told a radio station that he’s had discussions with the NFL about hosting the Packers-Saints game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

“That’s certainly possible,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We’re having discussions. There’s a lot of moving parts, but we certainly have a kinship with the Saints because of our proximity to Louisiana. It’s a natural for us.”

The Saints evacuated New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida. They’ve been practicing at AT&T Stadium.

CLICK HERE for the latest on Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
