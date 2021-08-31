BACK 2 SCHOOL: When and where you need to stop for a school bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - School is back in session and drivers will need to remember the rules of sharing the roads with buses.

When a school bus driver activates the red flashing lights and stop sign, drivers need to stop at least 20 feet away from the bus.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains the rules:

This applies both to vehicles approaching from the rear and from the opposing lanes.

All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median.

No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.

The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.

Those who do not stop face a large fine--between $30 and $300. Some school buses are equipped with cameras.

Yellow flashing lights indicate a bus driver is preparing to activate the red flashing lights and stop sign. Drivers should be prepared to stop.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.