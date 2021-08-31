Attorney withdraws from case against ex-car salesman indicted on fraud charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s been a setback in the federal case against a man charged with defrauding customers of car consignment shops.

On Aug. 30, the attorney representing John Solberg filed a motion to withdraw from the case, saying “communications between the defendant and counsel have deteriorated to such a significant level that further competent representation cannot be provided.” Attorney Robert LeBell asked the court to set a hearing as soon as possible. Federal court records did not show a new hearing date as of Tuesday afternoon.

A new prosecutor has been assigned to the case. Assistant United States Attorney Julie F. Stewart will represent the government, taking over for Daniel Humble.

Solberg was arrested and charged in November of 2019 after a multi-year investigation into his businesses Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna. Investigators say he forged titles and sold cars but kept money instead of paying the owners of the vehicles.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on 15 counts of fraud.

In July, First Alert Investigation reported that Solberg changed his mind about entering a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement. Then prosecutor Humble requested a jury trial for October 2021. The withdrawal of Solberg’s attorney could potentially push back the trial date.

While we know little about any plea agreement negotiations, court records state Solberg has “retained experts,” which his former attorney said “would likely affect the plea agreement and sentencing.”

As part of our First Alert Investigation, Solberg told us repeatedly by phone and through messages that he was prepared to pay victims who’ve accused him of fraud in the car consignment case.

First Alert Investigation has discovered information connecting Solberg to new businesses. Some customers say they have had issues with their projects. For months, we’ve received calls from people saying they hired a new roofing company to do work that was not done to their liking or led to the need for costly repairs. Others told us they worked for the business and were threatened and too afraid to talk to us on camera.

Following our initial report involving Solberg and other contracting businesses he’s associated with, we are continuing to receive messages from viewers saying they, too, have had problems with roofing work and are asking us to look into it.

We will continue to do that.

