Stretch of Packerland Dr. closed for power lines in roadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of Packerland Dr. from Hazelwood Ln. to Poplar Springs Circle.

A crash caused damage to a utility pole. Power lines are in the roadway.

The southbound lanes will be closed while Wisconsin Public Service removes the downed lines from the road. This could take several hours.

Police recommend taking Hazelwood to Southpoint Rd. south to Cormier Rd. and back to Packerland.

Action 2 News This Morning will keep updated with First Alert Traffic.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.