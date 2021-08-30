Advertisement

Stretch of Packerland Dr. closed for power lines in roadway

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of Packerland Dr. from Hazelwood Ln. to Poplar Springs Circle.

A crash caused damage to a utility pole. Power lines are in the roadway.

The southbound lanes will be closed while Wisconsin Public Service removes the downed lines from the road. This could take several hours.

Police recommend taking Hazelwood to Southpoint Rd. south to Cormier Rd. and back to Packerland.

Action 2 News This Morning will keep updated with First Alert Traffic.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC MAP: https://www.wbay.com/page/first-alert-traffic/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

Crash
Crash closes busy intersection in Sheboygan
Photos from a large barn fire in Calumet County. July 1, 2021.
Highway 151 reopens near scene of large barn fire
I-41 southbound reopens after serious crash in Winnebago County. June 25, 2021
Neenah woman killed in crash on I-41
A semi rolls on Highway 45 in Outagamie County. May 26, 2021.
Stretch of Highway 45 reopens following semi rollover