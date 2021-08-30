Shawano County to charge $100 for death certificate signature

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) -

The Shawano County Board of Supervisors voted 16-9 Aug. 25 to implement a $100 fee to have the coroner sign a death certificate. The resolution takes effect on Jan. 1, until then it remains free.

The vote stirred controversy in Shawano. Supervisor John Ainsworth argued that the fee is equivalent to kicking someone when they are down.

“If you talk about per hour charge, it sounds enormous,” Anisworth said. “I think it’s a time when the survivors should be treated a little more kindly and left alone”.

The fee is one of three the coroner is allowed to assess under state law. Besides the fee for signing death certificates, there are also fees for disinterment and cremation release. Currently, Shawano County only charges for cremation release, a $125 fee.

Administrative Coordinator James Davel told the board the fee was very necessary. For the past six years, the office has been constantly over budget, due to increased deaths and autopsies price increases.

“Everything is more expensive and it’s adding up. Right now each autopsy costs us $1,500. We have to go out of town for those. We go to Milwaukee or Madison for them,” Davel said.

While Shawano usually sees around 120 deaths per year, August alone had 20 at the time of the board meeting.

Shawano County will be joining a majority of other Wisconsin counties that require the fee. Each county can set its price. Davel said the $100 is the right price for Shawano as it will cover their debt so the county can use their money for other community needs.

Milwaukee County charges the most for the death certificate signing at $153, meanwhile, Clark, Crawford, Jefferson, and Manitowoc only charge $25. Some Wisconsin counties do not charge the fee at all.

