Police: Citizen’s academy provides opportunity to put yourself in an officer’s shoes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - As events and programs continue returning after a year off because of COVID-19, police are asking people to consider taking part in a citizen’s academy this fall.

Police are encouraging people with questions or even those critical of police to learn why officers do what they do in difficult situations.

It’s one thing to sit back and watch someone else do it, but what about putting yourself in an officer’s shoes?

“It’s a huge tool as a community to understand the police department, and I think we work better as a community if the neighbors and the businesses and everybody know how we’re doing our job,” says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley. “It makes our job easier then, too.”

Bradley heads up the De Pere Police Department’s citizens academy every fall.

The agency is looking for more people to join this fall’s session, simply to gain a better understanding of what policing is really all about.

With much scrutiny nationwide on how police do their jobs, especially with use-of-force, Bradley sees this as an opportunity for people to learn it for themselves, with the chance to have one-on-one conversations with those already wearing the badge.

“We really want to educate the public on this because they only see it for three minutes on the nightly news, and now we can give them a three-hour session on why the officers act the way they do, why they proceed the way they do, and how the State of Wisconsin actually requires us to do it,” says Bradley.

The academy runs from 6:00-9:00 p.m. each Monday, starting September 13th, for eight weeks.

Police cover everything from drug investigations to active shooters to traffic stops.

“The other big one is vehicle contacts, how the officers actually do a basic traffic stop and the dangers we look for,” says Bradley. “Why we position squad cars the way we do, and again, now they understand why there’s two or three squad cars on a traffic stop.”

Participants need to pass a background check and complete an application by September third.

Bradley encourages anyone to apply, hoping the experience will lead them to have educated conversations about policing in the future.

“There’s still people that disagree with it, and that’s fine. This isn’t a debate. These aren’t debates. These are educational and informational-based sessions, and it’s about exposure,” explains Bradley.

To apply, call the De Pere Police Department non-emergency number at (920) 339-4080, extension 1217 or email Community Resource Officer Jedd Bradley at jbradley@deperewi.gov.

