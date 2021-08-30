Advertisement

Oshkosh Area School Board meets virtually Monday night following last week’s disruption

By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Oshkosh Area School Board are meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, less than a week after the board tried to meet in person.

As Action 2 News first reported, last week’s meeting was disrupted by a crowd of people opposing the district’s mask requirements, and refused to put on masks in the room despite the rules.

The masking policy was re-instated last week, with the expectation the board would re-evaluate it in 30 days. The policy states the district would require face coverings for all people inside all district buildings, including all PK-12th grade schools beginning Monday, August 23 - Friday, October 1.

The item was not on the agenda for last week’s meeting, which was held on Monday.

An argument then broke out among people attending the meeting. Board members walked out, and the meeting was called off.

Monday’s board meeting can be watched on the Oshkosh Area School District’s YouTube channel.

Action 2 News will have an update on Monday’s meeting at 10.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

The Shawano County Board of Supervisors voted 16-9 Aug. 25 to implement a $100 fee to have the...
Shawano County to charge $100 for death certificate signature
Sen. Ron Johnson (far right) attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Oshkosh Area School Board meets virtually Monday night following last week’s disruption
Oshkosh Area School Board meets virtually Monday night following last week’s disruption