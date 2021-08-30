Oshkosh Area School Board meets virtually Monday night following last week’s disruption

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Oshkosh Area School Board are meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Monday, less than a week after the board tried to meet in person.

As Action 2 News first reported, last week’s meeting was disrupted by a crowd of people opposing the district’s mask requirements, and refused to put on masks in the room despite the rules.

The masking policy was re-instated last week, with the expectation the board would re-evaluate it in 30 days. The policy states the district would require face coverings for all people inside all district buildings, including all PK-12th grade schools beginning Monday, August 23 - Friday, October 1.

The item was not on the agenda for last week’s meeting, which was held on Monday.

An argument then broke out among people attending the meeting. Board members walked out, and the meeting was called off.

Monday’s board meeting can be watched on the Oshkosh Area School District’s YouTube channel.

