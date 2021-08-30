Nonprofit teaches wooden boat building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nonprofit organization in Green Bay is teaching people how to build wooden boats.

It’s called Hands On Deck. Watch the video in the story to learn more.

Hands On Deck has been around for five years. Skilled volunteers teach people how to build boats. Lessons include traditional and modern woodworking.

Hands On Deck is located at 101 Bay Beach Rd.

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.handsondeckgb.org/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.