Man dies after ATV hits rock, trees in Marinette County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 68-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Marinette County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Michael J. Heritsch of Greenfield.

At about noon, Marinette County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash into a rock and trees on private property off Park Street in the Town of Beecher.

The caller stated the ATV had accelerated quickly out of a garage and hit the rock and trees “at a significant speed.”

Heritsch was ejected from the ATV and it landed on him, according to the Sherrif’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

