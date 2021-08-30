Man dies after ATV hits rock, trees in Marinette County

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 68-year-old man died in an ATV crash in Marinette County Sunday.

The victim was identified as Michael J. Heritsch of Greenfield.

At about noon, Marinette County dispatchers received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash into a rock and trees on private property off Park Street in the Town of Beecher.

The caller stated the ATV had accelerated quickly out of a garage and hit the rock and trees “at a significant speed.”

Heritsch was ejected from the ATV and it landed on him, according to the Sherrif’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.