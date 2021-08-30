LOWER HUMIDITY CONTINUES THIS WEEK

Skies should stay mainly clear tonight, and with low humidity temperatures will cool off quickly after sunset. Lows should dip to near 50° NORTH with upper 50s to lower 60s elsewhere. Patchy fog could develop, otherwise looks for a mostly sunny start to the day.

Clouds will eventually increase during the day Tuesday. While a stray shower may pop up, most of us will be dry. Highs should be slightly cooler compared to Monday... in the middle 70s. The lower humidity continues through the middle of the week. Lows will be in the mid 50s Wednesday morning with highs staying in the mid 70s. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant.

Clouds will increase over the course of Thursday, but the day will be dry. Overnight, and especially on Friday, scattered showers and a few storms will arrive. It looks like any showers or storms would stay south of the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper half of the 70s. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for Sunday and Labor Day. Both days look mostly dry with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Mild and quiet. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Comfortable with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice! HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Early sunshine with clouds increasing late. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers passing south. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

LABOR DAY: Slightly cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 72

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.