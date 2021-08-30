INTERVIEW: CESA 6 looking for youth mentors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many environmental risk factors can have an impact on a child’s mental health. Poverty, inadequate care, parental stress, family dysfunction and school problems -- children can face many challenges.

CESA 6′s Individualized Youth Services Center aims to help kids deal with these challenges. The center partners with Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties to provide 24/7 crisis intervention.

The center also provides youth mentors with one-on-one mentoring services, but now there’s a shortage of mentors and a long waiting list.

We spoke with the program’s director, Jonathan Stone, on Action 2 News at 4:30 to learn how you can get involved.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.