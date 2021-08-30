Advertisement

INTERVIEW: CESA 6 looking for youth mentors

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many environmental risk factors can have an impact on a child’s mental health. Poverty, inadequate care, parental stress, family dysfunction and school problems -- children can face many challenges.

CESA 6′s Individualized Youth Services Center aims to help kids deal with these challenges. The center partners with Winnebago and Fond du Lac counties to provide 24/7 crisis intervention.

The center also provides youth mentors with one-on-one mentoring services, but now there’s a shortage of mentors and a long waiting list.

We spoke with the program’s director, Jonathan Stone, on Action 2 News at 4:30 to learn how you can get involved.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

European frogbit
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Invasive plants near you
Invasive plants
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Invasive plant found in Oconto County
Flooding (left) in Robert, Louisiana, and storm damage in Ponchatoula as seen Aug. 30, 2021, in...
Locals organizing help for victims of Hurricane Ida
Locals organizing help for victims of Hurricane Ida
Locals organizing help for victims of Hurricane Ida